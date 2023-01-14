Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.03

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMA. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.