RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.06

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.06 and last traded at $195.35, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.