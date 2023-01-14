Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.26

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 13652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,449,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 741,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

