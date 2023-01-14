Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,644.18

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,644.18 ($20.03) and last traded at GBX 1,640 ($19.98), with a volume of 521042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,631 ($19.87).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,979.61). In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,430.04). Also, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,979.61).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.