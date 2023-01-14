Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.97

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.19, with a volume of 10435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.