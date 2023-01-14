Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.82

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 8226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.