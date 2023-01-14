Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.82

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 8226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

