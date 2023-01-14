The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.83

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
