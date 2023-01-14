The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.83

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

