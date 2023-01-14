Ronald C. Rutman Sells 15,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,295,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.26, for a total transaction of C$245,204.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$244,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

