Brian Adams Sells 9,994 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after buying an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

