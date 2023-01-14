Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $227,900.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32.
Dropbox stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
