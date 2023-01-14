Chris B. Johnson Sells 650 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $373.67 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $390.80. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.