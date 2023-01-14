Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 34,228 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at $67,344,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.99 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

