Ronald C. Rutman Sells 20,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.26, for a total transaction of C$245,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,563,607.82.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$244,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

