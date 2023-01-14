Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $357.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 355.89 ($4.34), with a volume of 732821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.80 ($4.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

