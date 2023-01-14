New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

