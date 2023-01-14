New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chemed worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.5 %

CHE stock opened at $497.45 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.