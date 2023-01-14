New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

