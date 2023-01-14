New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

