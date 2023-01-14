New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,610 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

