New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,757 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masco by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

