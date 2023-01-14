New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.