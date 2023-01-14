New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

