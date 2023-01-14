US Bancorp DE Sells 3,158 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

HAS stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

