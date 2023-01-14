Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VHT opened at $249.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.