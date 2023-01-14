Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,708 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

LUV opened at $36.99 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

