Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.79 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.