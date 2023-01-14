MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 1,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 943,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

