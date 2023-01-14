Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 4.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 4,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,206,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Microvast Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
