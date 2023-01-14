Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 4.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 4,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,206,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

