Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 71,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,468,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.