Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 12,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

