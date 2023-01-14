Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Down 7%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 56.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 171,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

