Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 28,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,089,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.