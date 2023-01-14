Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.02. 4,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,604,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Natera Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

