Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.66. 91,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,061,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

