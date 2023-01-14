Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 8.7%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.84. 2,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,248 shares of company stock worth $1,172,855. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

