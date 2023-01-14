Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 1,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 972,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Denny’s Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $694.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

