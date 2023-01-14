New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $177.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

