New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

