Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.