New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 273 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Loews worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

