New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,027,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.