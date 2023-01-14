New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

