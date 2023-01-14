New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $420.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $422.68. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

