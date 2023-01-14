New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AFG opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

