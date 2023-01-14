New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

