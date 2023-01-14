Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 9.1%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.47 and last traded at 2.50. Approximately 66,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,207,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.62.

Oatly Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

