Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 2.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.36. 1,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,134,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

