United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

