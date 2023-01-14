New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,422 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

