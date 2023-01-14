IFG Advisory LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.62. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,641,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,186. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

